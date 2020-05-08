Rosanna Good, 83, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 3:44 pm on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. A lifelong resident of Marion, Rosanna was born in Marion on Wednesday, September 2, 1936, to Lawrence and Olive (Taylor) Woolman. She married Wayne Good on May 22, 1976, and they shared nearly 40 years together before he preceded her in death on December 24, 2015.
Rosanna was a housewife, who faithfully served her husband and family throughout her life. She was a member of the old Westside Assembly of God, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. She also enjoyed bowling in the Thursday morning coffee league, as well as fishing. Rosanna was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Chicago Cubs! She deeply loved her family and sharing together at family gatherings and during the holidays.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary (James) Riddle of Marion, Debbie (Mark) Goodison of Marion, and Becky (Jim) Helfinstine of Eaton, OH; step-daughters, Theena (Ralph) Spencer of NY and Epha (Sam) Riche of Greenwood; step-son, Gary (Robin) Good of Columbia City; daughter-in-law, Vickie Huffman of Marion; 19 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sister, Judy Nester of Marion; friend, Gwen Garmin of Marion; and many friends from Westside Assembly of God.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Maurice Huffman; son, Kenny Huffman; sister, Marilyn (Richard) Beck; and friend, James Garmin.
The family will have a private visitation and graveside service to celebrate Rosanna’s life. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
