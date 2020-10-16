Rosa Lee Holliday, 73, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 2:05 am on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Ancco, Kentucky, on Friday, October 10, 1947, to John and Gracie (Smith) Lucas. On October 26, 1963, she married her beloved husband, Carl Holliday, Sr., and he survives.
Rosa was a hard worker and homemaker throughout her life. She enjoyed playing Bingo and was an avid follower of the Kentucky Wildcats and Indiana Pacers. She thoroughly enjoyed singing and fellowshipping in church. More than anything, though, Rosa loved her family and spending time with them.
