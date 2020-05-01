Ronnie R. Hall, 59, of Wabash, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 11:20 p.m. at Parkview Wabash Hospital.
Ronnie was born Feb. 21, 1961, in Floyd County, KY, to Arthur and Phyllis (Tackett) Hall.
The family will have a private viewing at Deal-Rice, 338 E. Washington St., Huntington, IN, followed by a private burial at Star of Hope Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
In lieu of flowers preferred memorials are to the Huntington County Humane Society in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St. Huntington, IN, is handling arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhart funeralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.