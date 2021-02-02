Ronnie R. Flynn, Jr., 42, passed away on January 29, 2020 in his home. He was born on March 26, 1978 in Marion to Ronnie R. and Bessy E. (Denney) Flynn.
Ronnie married Julia E. Holloway on May 25, 2020 and she survives. He was a self-employed tree trimmer. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, camping, playing poker and he excelled in martial arts. He had a great voice and sang on the karaoke circuit. Throughout his childhood he played baseball and later coached at Lincoln Field. Most of all he loved spending time with his kids, nieces and nephews.
