Ronnie Darrell Keen, age 62, of Plainfield, formerly of Huntington, died at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Plainfield.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Huntington with Rev. Matt Snodderly officiating.
Preferred memorials are to the American Diabetes Association, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Ronnie was born on July 14, 1957 in Grundy, Virginia, son of Daryel Edward Keen and Elna (Vance) Lantz and was raised by his mother and stepfather, Lonnie Lantz.
Online guestbook: www.baileylove.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is serving the family of Keen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.