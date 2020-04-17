Ronnie C. Hicks, age 72, of Huntington, died at 12:18 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Preferred memorials are to Cindy Fugate, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary; 35 West Park Drive; Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
