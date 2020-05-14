Ronda Kay Huston, 54, Marion, went to be with the Lord in her home at 9:55 am on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, August 21, 1965, to Larry and Katherine (Koons) Huston.
Ronda was employed with Star Financial Bank for 33 years with a variety of roles and responsibilities. She was a member of Sunnycrest United Methodist Church and served as a choir director, youth group leader, and leader of missions trips to Utah for sixteen years. She loved reading and singing but especially enjoyed spending time with family.
Survivors include her father, Larry Huston; daughter, Heather (Brandon) Blades of Marion; grandson, Benjamin Blades of Marion; brother, Ron (Noel) Huston of LaFontaine; and two nephews, Collin (Alyssa) Huston of Columbus and Casey (Jessi) Huston of LaFontaine.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Ronda’s life will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Sunnycrest United Methodist Church, 1921 W. Bradford St., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
