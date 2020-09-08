Ronda J. Hodge, 68, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born on November 5, 1951, in Marion, IN, to the late Charles and Joan "June" Shields. Ronda graduated from Fairmount High School in 1970, and from Ball State University in 1974 with her bachelor's degree in physical education. She married Jack "JD" Hodge on June 25, 1977. Ronda was a member of Psi Iota Xi for 40 years. She was a member of First Friends Church in Marion. Ronda was co-owner of JTrans, Inc. and Central Waste, LLC. She enjoyed spending time with her family, singing, reading and gardening.
Ronda is survived by her husband Jack "JD" Hodge; children, Holli (John) Pearce, Shelli (Jesse Fordyce) Hodge, and Jason Hodge; sisters, Dawn Reagan and Dian Hoheimer; brother, Nile (Mary) Stanton; grandchildren, Kinzie, Jaycie, and Karlie Pearce, and Lincoln Fordyce.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Joan "June" Shields, and brother Charles Anthony "Tony" Shields.
Arrangements for Ronda have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953. On Saturday, September 12, 2020, at The River Church, 759 S. Lenfesty Avenue, Marion, IN 46953, the family will have a visitation from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., with the funeral service beginning at 3:00 P.M., with Pastor Matthew Trexler officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date.
The family requests that memorial gifts can be designated for Corticobasal Degeneration at Mayo Clinic and can be made online at www.mayoclinic.org/development or mailed to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
Online condolences and memories may be left at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
