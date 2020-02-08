Ronald “Ron” B. McVay, 82, passed away at Wesleyan Health Care in Marion surrounded by his family. He was a great and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He was born July 28, 1937 in Marion, Indiana, to the late Oscar (Peck) and Ada (Banks) McVay. He graduated from Marion High School in 1956 and attended Ball State University. He married his best friend and the love of his life Billee Brandon on Feb. 16, 1958 and she survives. They would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in February. Ron and his dad owned and operated McVay’s Market that was located on the corner of 7th and Baldwin Avenue for 75 years. He later worked as an agent for State Farm Insurance for 30 years starting in 1965. He was an active member of the Temple Congregational Church where he served on the board of trustees, as a financial officer and the official photographer for the church. He was a member of the ELKS for over 50 years.
Ron served on many boards in Marion including Marion Municipal Utilities, United Way, Center Township Trustee Board, Marion General Hospital Volunteers and the Volunteer Board, Family Service Society Board and he was a member of the Marion Elks County Club for over 50 years.
Ron was elected to the Center Township Board in 2002, 2006 and 2010. In 2010, Ron received a Charles Bodgen Memorial Township Board Member of the Year, presented by Indiana Township Association. In his free time he loved fishing, travel, photography, computers, cooking and just being retired.
He is survived by his wife Billee, Marion; daughters, Nancy (Shawn) Nicodemus, Marion; Tammie (Ron) Pluchel, Westfield; grandchildren, Eric (Casie) Nicodemus, Riverview, Florida; Stacy Nicodemus, Muncie; Kalie Pluchel, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; great-granchildren, Riley Nicodemus, Marion, Kayden Clark, Riverview, Florida; Cali Nicodemus, Muncie; Kizen Nicodemus, Riverview, Florida; niece Janet McVay, Fort Myers, Florida, great niece Allison (Will) Boehner, Fort Collins, Colorado; great nephews, Brian (Sara) McVay, Tampa, Florida; Tony (Teri, Fiance) Hall, Valrico, Florida; Chris (Melissa) Hall, Kokomo.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother, Norman McVay, sister-in-law, Wanda McVay, nephew, Darwin McVay.
A memorial service will be held on Feb. 12, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. at Temple Congregational Church, 1006 N. Western Avenue, Marion, IN 46952 with Pastor Jeffrey Jahn officiating. There will be a time of visiting from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. The burial will take place at a later date. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 S. Washington Street, Marion was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Wesleyan Health Care and to Heart to Heart Hospice for their wonderful care of Ron.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to request memorial contributions made to Temple Congregational Church or the charity of their choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.