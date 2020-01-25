Ronald “Ron” B. McVay, 82, passed away on Jan. 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife Billee, Marion; daughters, Nancy (Shawn) Nicodemus, Marion; Tammie (Ron) Pluchel, Westfield.
A memorial service will be held on Feb. 12, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. at Temple Congregational Church, 1006 N. Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana. There will be a time of visiting from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. The burial will take place at a later date. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 S. Washington Street, Marion was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
