Ronald Lee Miller, 88, of LaFontaine, passed away at 2:45 am on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Marion on March 4, 1933, to Howard and Audrey (Hill) Miller. On June 12, 1955, he married Lola Mae Riddle and she preceded him in death on October 12, 2017.
Ronald was a US Army Veteran and had retired from General Motors in Marion after over 30 years of service. He also worked with his wife, Lola, on maintaining rental properties and owning Miller's Concessions. Ronald was a lifelong partner to Lola and she was the love of his life. He was very involved in leadership and highly involved in his church. He loved being outdoors whether for pleasure or for work. One of Ronald's fondest memories was leading the South Marion Braves Little League team to the Grant County Championship in 1971. He was assisted in coaching by his future son-in-law, Coach Sam Ellis and his player son, Martin Miller. He was a member of Healing Heart Church of God.
