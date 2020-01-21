Feb. 24, 1982 – Jan. 16, 2020
Ronald L. Henderson, Jr.
Ronald L. Henderson, Jr., 37, Summitville, passed away in his home at 5:30 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born in Marion on Wednesday, February 24, 1982, to the late Ronald L. Henderson, Sr., and to Madonna (Cooper) Henderson, who survives.
Visitation is from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following visitation, Ronald’s funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Pastor Brian Ball will be officiating with burial taking place at Estates of Serenity.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.