Ronald K. Lowe, 76, Gas City, passed away at 6:04 am on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, September 17, 1943, to Harry and Lucille (Mills) Lowe.
Ronald served our country in the United States Air Force. He worked for 23 years with Hartson-Kennedy Cabinets, retiring in 1994. His hobbies include fishing, basketball, and boxing.
Survivors include his daughters, Rhonda (Scott) Cox of Marion, Pamela (Danny) Bennett of Gas City; son, Christopher (Brandee) Lowe of Noblesville; step-children Mark, Keven, Mike, Shari, and Shawna: brothers, Walter, Steve; sisters, Patty, Judy and Tisha; 16 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lucille Lowe, and wife Norma Lowe.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN 46933.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Ronald’s life will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
