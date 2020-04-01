Ronald K. Jegen, 65, Marion, passed away at 3:55 pm on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on Sunday, December 12, 1954, to Charles and Donna Jegen, who preceded him in death.
Due to the recent regulations mandated by the CDC and the Governor of the State of Indiana, and keeping everyone’s best interest in mind, the family will be having private services for Ronald. Pastor Mick Simpkins will be officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
