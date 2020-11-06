Ronald Jay Wanbaugh, 76, Athens, went to be with his savior Jesus Christ at 5:20 am on Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Athens. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, February 29, 1944, to Charles and Pauline (Holland) Wanbaugh. On June 12,1993, he married Teresa (Sug) Richardson, who survives.
He served in the United States Marines; stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA with one of his best friends, Jim Picking. He was deployed to Okinawa before returning to the states where he was honorably discharged serving four years to his country. Ronnie was a Marine's Marine. He loved the Corp and his country and was "always faithful" (Semper Fidelis).
(0) comments
