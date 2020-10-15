Ronald James Skinner, 69, passed away in his Converse home. He was born on July 7, 1951 to the late Clifford and Nellie (Ford) Skinner. He is survived by his brother, Richard Lee Skinner, Converse, several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by two of his siblings.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Converse Cemetery, Converse. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 East Marion Street, Converse, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
