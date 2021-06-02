Ronald Edwin Nieman, La Fontaine, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on Aug. 16, 1939 to Elvin & Marthella (Dickerson) Nieman. He married the love of his life Ruthann Murphy Nieman on June 27, 1964. They were married 56 years.
He was a US Navy veteran and served on the USS Ranger. He retired from Gen Corp after 30 years.
