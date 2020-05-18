Ronald E. Jones, 46, of Wabash, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Logansport, Indiana on October 12, 1973, to Donald Jones, Sr. and Frieda (Ronnie D.) Corder Warren.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992 with Pastor Brad Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Friends Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left for the family on our website at www.mcdonald funerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.