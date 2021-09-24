Ronald E. Foudray, Sr., 80, passed away in his Marion home on September 22, 2021. He was born in Flemming County, Kentucky to the late Belford H. and Lilly B. (Hatfield) Foudray on July 14, 1941.
Ron came to Grant County with his parents and siblings as a young boy. He was a United States Army Veteran and honorably served during the Vietnam War. When he returned home he worked as a mechanic and traveled extensively setting up repair locations for McLean Trucking Company. Ron's passion was song writing and playing anything with strings but he was especially fond of playing acoustic guitar. His love of music was shared with his family and friends. Ron was an attentive listener to everyone and enjoyed visiting with people sharing ideas, current events and his not so humble opinions. He was a history buff and an avid reader of many things which influenced much of his ability to be a great conversationalist.
