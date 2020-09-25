Ronald D. “R.D.” Hosier, 78, of Huntington, IN, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
Additional calling will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Cancer Services of Huntington County in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
