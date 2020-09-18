Ronald C. Rovelstad, 79, died, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his Fairmount residence after a long illness.
Ronald was born in Elgin, Illinois on January 16, 1941, son of the late Carroll T. and Hazel F. (Westlund) Rovelstad. Ronald graduated from Elgin High School in 1959 and attended Elgin Community College. He married the love of his life, Lynda Henderson, on December 8, 1962. Ronald was a former co-owner of Fairmount Door and owner of R & L Garage Door in Alexandria, and retired from Lake Side Equipment Water Purification in Barlett, Illinois after 30 years, working as a mechanical designer. As an active member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Marion, he served as the secretary and as a board member. During the 1960's he sang in a Barber Shop Quartet. Ronald served two years on the Fairmount Town Council from 1982-1983 as well as being a Boy Scout Leader. Ron enjoyed building, doing yard work, reading, spending time on the computer, and Sunday canoeing trips with his dog Frisky, but most important to him was being a devoted husband and brother, raising his brother Bruce and sister, Jacqueline "JZ". He loved his Poodles Coco, and Frisky who is deceased. Ron was proud of being Norwegian and loved Viking history and watching Viking movies.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Lynda of nearly 59 years; siblings, Jacqueline "JZ" Shumaker, Fairmount, and Bruce Rovelstad, Wabash; sisters-in-law, Marcia (Gary) Kropuenske, Fairmount, and Janice Henderson, Elign, IL; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and multiple cousins.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Betty Fritz.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana, where visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 12-2 PM with funeral service begining at 2 PM with Pastor James Hilleson officiating. Burial will be at Park Cemetery, Fairmount.
Memorial contributions may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
