Ronald Allen Hale, 76, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Sept. 19, 2021 unexpectedly at his home. He was born on June 23, 1945 in Marion, Indiana, the son of Donald Omer and Theda Elizabeth (Blanton) Hale. Ron graduated from Van Buren Highschool before working at RCA Marion for a while. He was then hired on at Chrysler, he was there for 32 years before retiring from Local UAW #685 1997. He married Jerri (Stewart) in 1995, they spent winters in Sebring, Florida for 23 years, he really enjoyed that. He was very active and loved riding his bike and playing tennis. He was an avid IU and Chicago Cubs fan.
