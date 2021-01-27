Rollin M. “Mike” Smith, Geneva, IN. passed away Monday, January 25th in Fort Wayne, IN. at Lutheran Hospital. He was born March 8, 1939 in Muncie, IN to Roy and Madge Smith. He married his wife, Janice, on January 12th, 1956, she survives.
A private family service will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Burial will take place at a later date.
