Rollie Eugene Clouse, 80, Marion, passed away at 3:52 pm on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. He was born in Lafayette, Indiana, on Thursday, July 11, 1940, to Charles and Mildred (Wininger) Clouse.
Rollie graduated from Jefferson High School and Purdue University. Following graduation, he served in the Indiana National Guard. While on active duty at Fort Knox, KY, he received a letter of commendation as honor graduate and top man in his class. He was employed with Marion General Hospital for 54 years before retiring in 2019. During most of that time, he worked as a hospital equipment technician. He held memberships with the Masonic Lodge, Shriners, Izaak Walton League, and Moose Lodge. Rollie was also a Ham Radio Operator and had received his FCC engineer license. He was known for his ability to repair most anything and was highly sought by his family and friends for his skills. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, boating, collecting antiques, and civic volunteering.
