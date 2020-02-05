Roger O’Banion, 72, Upland, passed away at 12:50 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at his home. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, November 1, 1947, to the late James and Donna (Dobson) O’Banion.
He worked for many years at Essex Wire, and was a member of Upland Friends Church. Roger enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandkids and liked to drive out to the park and sight see. He was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan.
Survivors include his son, Greg (Amy) O’Banion of Upland; granddaughters, Haley O’Banion, Kaysie O’Banion, of Gas City, Brenda Sutton of Lebanon, TN; grandsons, Gregory O’Banion of Gas City, John Sutton of Lebanon, TN; brother, Mike (Joyce) O’Banion of Marion; sisters, Marilyn O’Banion of Marion, Judy Norris of Marion; special friends, Brenda Hovermale of Marion, Debbie Keenan of Upland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Donna O’Banion; brothers, David Kroft, Max O’Banion; and sister, Carolyn Bosworth.
The family will receive visitors from 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN 46933.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Roger’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel. Pastor Curt Blasman will be officiating with burial following a later date.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
