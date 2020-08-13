Roger L. Seaton, 79, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at his Fairmount residence surrounded by his family.
Roger was born on January 28, 1941, in Bloomington, Illinois, son of the late James and Lorene (Dewitt) Fuqua. He married Joyce Spencer on December 22, 1961
Roger retired from Essex after 56 years, where he was supervisor. He enjoyed being outdoors. Often he’d be seen mowing lawns or sitting on the front porch watching the town. He spent his summers gardening, loading up tomatoes and cucumbers on his golf cart to share with neighbors and friends- even sent a few through the shoot to the ladies at the bank window. He always made sure the neighborhood animals were well fed too. He loved golf cart rides through Fairmount, Chevy trucks, watching his grandkids baseball games, and visits with family. He liked sightseeing the backroads of Kentucky. In his younger days he and Joyce would travel them and ride down to vacation in Florida. Roger was a caretaker and a master of simple gestures to make you smile. He will be missed.
Roger is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce, daughters, Tammy (Chuck) Doyle, Fowlerton, and Karen (Dave) Wysong, Syracuse; sister, Mary Lou (Joe) Shaver; 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren that include, Matt, Mindy, Devon, Landon, Layla, Lukas, Marcia, Amber, Corey, Kaylie, Jen, Zach, Alexis, Clayton, Braelyn, Lea, Emily, Kenlee, Cambria, Ayda, Nolan, Deacon, Brant, Cole, Amber, Lacey, Steven, Zach, Draven, Reamey, Avaih, Keagan, Karter, Thomas, Trevor, Tessa, and Delaney.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and son, Roger "Brian" Seaton; brothers, George and Steve Seaton, and sisters, Donna Jean Seaton, Margaret Reno, and Sharon Lykins; grandaughter, Deidre King; and great-grandaughter Reamey Bell
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, IN where visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020 from 11 AM-1 PM. Funeral Service will be at 1 PM with Pastor Andrew Heald officiating. Burial will be at Park Cemetery, Fairmount.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Grant County or Visiting Nurse Hospice in care of the funeral home
