Roger G. Thompson died September 4 at his home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be from 3 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Cornerstone Alliance Church, 5833 East County Road 900 North, Roanoke, Indiana. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Cornerstone Alliance Church in Roanoke with Pastor Darrell Weigelt and Dennis Hay officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington County.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Alliance Church, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com.
