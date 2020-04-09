Roger D. Miller, 85, Gas City, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, April 4, 2020. Roger was born on Monday, October 29, 1934 to Carl and Norene (Spear) Miller in Landess, Indiana where he was raised with five siblings. On March 15, 2005, he married Diana Stapleton, who survives. After his retirement of thirty years from Dana, he spent his time restoring ‘57 Chevys and playing cards.
Roger graduated from Van Buren High School and served in the United States Army.
Along with his wife, Roger is survived by sister, Barbra Thompson; daughter, Vickie Miller; his step children, Perry and Sheriene.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Norene Miller; sisters, Leona Seal, Loma Morris, Bonnie Carvy; and brother, Gary Miller.
At Roger’s request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of Grant County Tower Suites 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN, 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
