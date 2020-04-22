Roger D. Fife, 76, of Wabash, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Roger married Peggy J. Blair on Nov. 27, 1963; she passed away on Nov. 19, 2000. Roger retired from Ford Meter Box after 37 years of service.
Roger is survived by one son, Chris (Brandi) Fife; one daughter Kelli Stamper.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Memorial Lawns Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Ave., Wabash.
