Roger Bryan Egle, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at IU Health North Hospital in Carmel. He was born on March 23, 1963 to Eldon and Alberta (Brumley) Egle in Marion, Indiana.
Bryan received his associates degree from IUPUI in Indianapolis. He was a Global E-learning Specialist for RCI where he created and taught training materials and e-learning sessions for various positions at the company. Bryan attended The Garden Church in Indianapolis. He volunteered for Operation Christmas Child and participated in many walks to support local charities. Bryan enjoyed music, a glass of fine wine, going to restaurants, and attending the master gardener sale every year with his dad and brother.
