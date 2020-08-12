Roger Brenneman, 74, of Orlando, Florida, passed away at Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, Orlando, FL on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born March 13, 1946 to the late Arlo and Madge (Caudill) Brenneman. He graduated from Marion High School in 1964 and attended Indiana University, Kokomo. He married Jamie Ryan in 1968. They had 2 children, a daughter Amie, born in 1972 and a son, Ryan, born in 1973. Jamie died on March 4, 1983.
Roger was born in Marion where he lived most of his life. He worked for nearly 20 years at SCM in Marion. He had been a resident of Florida since 1996. He retired from R.L. Caudill Leather Goods, Orlando, FL. He was also self-employed until his death with his successful online EBay business, Benji Knives.
Roger suffered an injury in 2002 which resulted in paralysis. He spent the last 18 years of his life in a wheelchair but he did not let that slow him down. He was an avid fisherman all of his life. Before his accident took his ability to walk he spent many days on the golf course. After his injury he continued to fish and enjoyed collecting and selling knives at knife shows around the state of Florida. He loved to read and was very knowledgeable in many subjects, especially the Civil War, American history and past Presidents of the United States; he knew each year they were elected and the Vice Presidents. He will be remembered lovingly for his famous fish frys and his happy birthday calls, where he would sing the recipient the extended version of Happy Birthday to You. He had a generous heart and would help anyone who was in need.
He is survived by his children, a daughter Amie (Patrick) Pearson, of Marion, Indiana and a son, Ryan (Angela) Brenneman, of Lawton Oklahoma; a brother, Davey (Faith) Brenneman of Upland, sisters Connie (Tim) Daugherty of Indianapolis, and Dora “Dee Dee” (Richard) Snow of Kokomo. Also surviving him are 6 grandsons: Aaron Brenneman, Nathan Brenneman, Joshua Brenneman all of Lawton, Oklahoma; Quentin Pearson, Truman Pearson and Lennon Pearson all of Marion, Indiana. He is also survived by a lifelong best friend, Torrence Horn of Walton, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jamie and his parents, Arlo Brenneman and Madge Brenneman.
He was cremated per his wishes. Roger’s family and friends will celebrate the joy that he brought into their lives with A Celebration of Life service to be held at 1:00pm on August 15 at The Harrisburg Event Center, 409 N. 1st Street, Gas City, IN.
