Rodney A. Willhite, 85, of Hartford City, IN, (Jackson Twp. Blackford County) passed away at his home on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Hartford City, IN. He was born on Saturday, June 13, 1936, in Huntington, WV. He married Mary “Marlene” (Hampton) Willhite on Sunday, April 19, 1959, in Marion, IN. Rodney was a 1954 graduate of Marion High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from RCA in Marion where he was in maintenance. He attended Blackford Baptist Temple in Hartford City. He was a member of the Hartford City American Legion Moyer-Pooler Post 159. Rodney liked to piddle around his farm, golf, and square dance. He and his wife Marlene had square danced all around the country.
Loving Survivors include his Daughters - Karleen Dann, Middletown, IN, Leisha Coronato, Upland, IN, Michele (David) Orme, Hartford City, IN, Brother - Randall (Helen) Willhite, Freeport, IL, Half Brother- Stephen B. (Debbie) Willhite, Fowlerton, IN, Half Sister- Rhonda (Ismael) Briones, Step Brother- Bill Reed, Step Sister- Connie Edwards, 11 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren, and several Nieces & Nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.