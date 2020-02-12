Roderick A. Nusbaumer, 95, Keystone, passed 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 09, 2020. He was born June 24, 1924, in Wells County. He married Naomi R. (Bloxsome) Nusbaumer June 08, 1946 in Grant County.
Family and friends may gather at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor Street Montpelier, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, 3 – 7 p.m.
Celebration of life at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 with Jody Mounsey officiating. Interment following at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier.
Memorials: Keystone United Methodist Church 10035 S. 200 W. Keystone, IN 46759
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.