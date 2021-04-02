Rocky Joe Pace, 66, of Jonesboro, passed away in his home on Thursday, April 1, 2021. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Sunday, June 27, 1954, to Curtis and Ruth (Stauffer) Pace. On February 14, 2005, he married Catherine (Croucher), who survives.
Rocky graduated from Marion High School 1972 and worked as a Produce Manager for Marsh Supermarket for 30 years.
