Rocky Dean Stinefield, 61, of Farmington, West Virginia, passed away at 6:04 pm on Monday, February 22, 2021. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, February 4, 1960, to James A. Stinefield and Helen Nickles Gore.
The family will receive visitors from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.