Robyn Ann Cunnington, 62, passed away at 2:28 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Parker City.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Ball Memorial Hospice for the special care that they gave Robyn during her time in their care.
Memorials may be made to Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 W University Ave. Muncie, IN 47303
