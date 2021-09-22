Roberta J. "Bobbie" Corey, 74, of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at home after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born in Marion on May 5, 1947, the daughter of the late James (Rosie) Howell and Geraldine (John) Finch. She married Philip Corey on March 4, 1966.
Once they were married, Bobbie joined Phil at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where he was serving in the Army. In July of 1967, Phil and Bobbie returned to Marion. She worked in the credit department at The Davis Clinic until they welcomed their first child in 1970. Bobbie stayed at home and lovingly cared for their three daughters while helping Phil tend to the family farm. In 1977, Phil and Bobbie bought a 5,000 hen-laying house and Bobbie set to building her egg business. She sold farm fresh eggs to customers out of her home and to Doyle Bros. Eggs in Van Buren.
