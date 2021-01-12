Roberta Elaine “Birdie” Sheedy, 80, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Skyland Care Center in Sylva, NC.
She was born November 2, 1940 in Elwood, IN the daughter of Robert J. and Eva M. Turner Dickey. She was formerly of Georgetown. Roberta was a homemaker, had worked in a canning factory in Point Isabel, IN, at Grants in Elwood, IN, sold beautiful plants and cared for veterans in her home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.