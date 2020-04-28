Roberta “Bobbie” S. Peterson, 82, Marion, passed away at 8:15 pm on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine. She was born in Marion on Saturday, March 26, 1938, to John and Goldie (Mundy) Thompson. On April 23, 1960, she married James Peterson, and he survives.
Bobbie was a homemaker and always loved to keep her house tidied up. She liked to go on picnics with her family. She also liked planting flowers, crocheting, sewing, and working crossword puzzles. Her favorite TV shows to watch were NCIS and General Hospital. Bobbie enjoyed crafts, craft fairs, and shopping. She was a member of Central Christian Church and loved to run the church rummage.
Additional survivors include her daughter, Teresa Cook of Marion; son, John (Lisa) Peterson of Syracuse; granddaughter, Kristy Cook of Marion; two grandsons, Kyle Cook of Marion and Josh Peterson of Fairmount; two great-grandsons, Conner Peterson and Cason Peterson; two great-granddaughters, Kallie Peterson and Kynzlee Cook; sister, Barbara (William) Peterson of Marion; and brother, Richard “Dick” (Fran) Thompson of Columbus, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private visitation and service will be held to celebrate Bobbie’s life. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st St., Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com
