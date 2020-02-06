Roberta Ann King, 90, lifelong resident of Marion, passed away at 9:30 pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Marion. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Tuesday, December 31, 1929, to Clarence and Ona (Culley) Rudicel. On January 27, 1951, she married Russell King.
Roberta graduated from Marion High School (Class of 1948). She worked in payroll for Malleable. She attended Immanuel Baptist Church in Marion and was involved with XYZ and Cowboy Church at Grace Community Church. She was a big Indiana Pacers fan and adored her grandchildren. Family was everything to her. She was a great cook and was famous for her noodles and potato salad. She was also a prayer warrior.
Survivors include her son, Victor (Pam) King of Matthews; daughters, Marita King of Van Buren, Joanna Gephart of Marion, Donna (Mike) Henderson of Marion; granddaughters, Miranda (Jason) Leonard of Gas City, Delaney King of Marion, Trisha Gephart of Marion, Erin (Charles) Smith of Noblesville, Christie (Noah) Farmer of Gas City; grandsons, Morgan King of Matthew, Cameron (Billie) King of Marion, Shawn Gephart of Upland, Christopher (Tina) Beckett of Gambrills, MD, Chad (Jessica) Henderson of Jonesboro; 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-granddaughters; sister, Delores Henderson of Marion; and sister-in-law, Ruth Love of Marion.
She was preceded in death by father, Clarence Rudicel; mother, Ona Rudicel; step-father, Roy Gardner; brother, Gerald Rudicel; sisters, Fern Davison, Mary Alford, Betty Calhoun; and great-granddaughter, Annalysa McMillan.
The family will receive visitors from 2:00pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, Indiana 46933.
A funeral service to celebrate Roberta’s life will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Ray Kughen officiating. Burial will follow at Estates of Serenity.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1321 E. 39th Street, Marion, IN 46953.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
