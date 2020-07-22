Roberta A. Wood, age 87 of Marion passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the St. Vincent Inpatient Hospice in Indianapolis, with her children at her side.
She was born October 22, 1932 in Marion, Indiana the daughter of the late Ora and Mabel (Walton) Compo. She attended Marion High School and later worked in production at Bell Fibre and later Thomson Consumer Electronics until her retirement in November 1992. On January 6, 1950 she married Vernon C. “Woody” Wood, and they celebrated fifty-seven years of marriage.
Roberta is survived by a son, James V. Wood of Marion; three daughters, Marilyn Bruce (Mel) of Westfield, Bobbie K. Fields (Dennis) of Marion and Carol Middleton (Kevin) of Toledo, Ohio; brothers, Forrest and Milford Compo; sisters, Estella Walker and Linda Brown; eight grandchildren, Michelle Bruce, Bill Jackson, Brian Jackson, Tammi Grathen, Doug Wood, Shawn Ryan, Sierra Testa, and Emily Parsons; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Mabel Compo, her husband, Vernon Wood, and two brothers, Noah and Douglas Compo.
Roberta had previously attended Grace Community Church as well as Cowboy Church. Her favorite hobbies were baking pies, cakes, breads and cookies to share with family and friends. Additionally, she enjoyed painting, and sewing patchwork blankets for the grandchildren, who she adored. She also enjoyed playing bingo for which she had a liking for winning. Roberta was a hard worker all of her life, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She thought of others before herself. She was simply the best.
Friends and family may call from noon to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p. m. with Reverend Tom Mansbarger officiating. Eulogy will be given by Mel Bruce. Burial will take place in Estates of Serenity, Marion, Indiana immediately following funeral services.
The family requests that friends and family in attendance wear masks due to COVID-19.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent Foundation, Attention: St. Vincent Hospice, 8402 Harcourt Road, Suite 210, Indianapolis, Indiana 46260.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
