Roberta A. (Richard) Thompson, age 39 of Marion received her wings in the Glory Land on June 14, 2021 at Marion General Hospital.

Roberta was born on Aug. 12, 1981 in Marion, Indiana the daughter of Robert A. Richard, Sr. and Tonetta (Wesley) Richard. She married Larry D. Thompson on Nov. 9, 2011 and he survives.

