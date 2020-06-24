Robert William Howard was born June 9th, 1958.
He is preceded in Death by his parents William and Ilene Howard.
Is survived by his sister Linda Howard. And many cousins.
Rob went home to the Lord on June 21 2020 in Ft Wayne In.
There will be no memorial service is currently scheduled
The family ask for memorials be sent in care of Blackford Mental Health 206 W 8th St. Marion IN 46953
