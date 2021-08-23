After a long and valiantly fought battle against cancer for 15 years; Robert Vetor passed away. He is now able to walk the streets of gold in Heaven with Jesus. His lifelong friend, Jon VanNess says that he is sure that Rob is running on those streets. He was named after his Uncle Robert L. Cruea. Rob started school at Fowlerton Elementary and then moved on to Summitville Elementary and High School. Rob was very active in sports during his school years. He was in FFA and enjoyed judging cattle. He was a history and music buff. Rob was self-motivated and had a very disciplined work ethic. He farmed his entire life and milked cows for fifty-plus years. He also raised hogs and later beef cattle guarded by his donkey Jimmy. He competed in lots of tractor pulls. He loved all animals and the animals loved him. Rob drove a school bus for Madison-Grant United School Corporation for thirty-four and half years, and during that time he drove the bus for the Madison-Grant Varsity Basketball team for twenty-seven years. He loved all the students, his fellow bus drivers, and the M-G Staff. He loved watching all sports and he especially enjoyed watching the students at MG play. Another favorite of his was watching Nascar racing and going to the Brickyard. Rob was a member of the Back Creek Friends Church. A favorite memory was after James Dean bought his cousin Mark Winslow a bb gun and then he showed Mark and Rob how to shoot it.
Robert is survived by his wife Patricia (Small), son Rob (Maria) Vetor II, daughter Stephanie Vetor, fiance Josh Culley, grandchildren Trey Robert Vetor, Colton James Vetor, Joey (Christina) Ryder III, Marcus Ryder, Hawaii (Justin) Peek. Great Grandchildren Ben, Elliott, and Amelia Peek, Joey Ryder IV. Brothers Brian (Sandy) Moyer, Bill (Jan) Moyer, and Sister Margaret Bechtol.
