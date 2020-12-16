Robert V. “Bob” Miller, 90, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. He was born to Winnie and Gladys (Kratzer) Miller, in Converse, Indiana, on May 28, 1930. Bob was very proud of his family and loved being a grandpa. He was also an avid Pacers, Colts and Cubs fan. Bob graduated from Converse High School in 1948. He then played Basketball at Earlham and received his BA from Manchester College. Bob married Mary Ellen Winger on June 1, 1952, while on weekend leave from his Army assignment in Fort Knox, Kentucky. Bob and Mary Ellen lived in Zweibrucken, Germany for two years while he completed his service in the Army during the Korean War. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary earlier this summer and were blessed to live at the same Converse farm for over 60 years. Bob was a member of Converse United Methodist Church and in recent years attended Open Door Fellowship.
Bob was a lifelong farmer. He “felt a call towards being a teacher” and taught at Oak Hill Schools for 10 years. He had his own pool construction companies in Florida and Indiana. He served briefly as program director at the local YMCA, and had his own ice cream shop named Bleachers. Finally, he built and owned Security and Alarm Systems for 40+ years. He took that little alarm company to 14 states while personally traveling to and servicing each farm. He built many close friendships with his clients over the years and felt that the relationships formed were the most fulfilling part of his work.
