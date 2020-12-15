Robert U. Satterthwaite, 94, Andrews, passed away at 7:05 am on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Parkview Hospital in Wabash. He was born in Huntington, Indiana, on Saturday, October 30, 1926, to Charles and Maude (Dillon) Satterthwaite. He was married to his loving wife of 71 years, Carol M. Boyer Satterthwaite, who survives.
Robert graduated from Monument City High. He always had a love for farming, making that his life's vocation. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards, bowling, and golfing, as well as hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed time with his family, which always involved a lot of laughter.
