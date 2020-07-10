Robert T. Hedrick, 59, Marion, passed away at 3:07 am on June 30, 2020. He was born in Anderson on January 10, 1961, to Chester and Beulah (Warren) Hedrick.
Visitation is from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Robert’s life will begin at 2:00 pm. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
