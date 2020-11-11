Robert Saylor, 104, of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born in Island City (Owsley County, KY) to Henry and Laura (Edward) Saylor on September 9, 1916.
Robert served in the U.S. Army Company A 434th, Armored Field Artillery 7th Armored Division, during World War II. After returning home, he married Zella Mae McTaggart on March 24, 1951. Robert retired from General Motors in Marion after 25 years of service as a die maker. He was a member of Anglin Branch Missionary Baptist Church (Owsley County, KY), Samaritan Lodge in Marion since 1968, Scottish Rites of Fort Wayne since 1971, and Order of the Eastern Star in Marion since 1973.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.