Robert Ross “Bob” Hollenback, 71, a lifetime resident of Wabash, passed away at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born in Wabash on May 17, 1948, to the late Charles and Reta (Lang) Hollenback.
Burial, with Military Honors, will be at Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana at a later date to be announced.
Preferred memorials are to Local Wabash Shop with a Cop.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Homes, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
