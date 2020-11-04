Robert Richardson, 66, passed away at his residence Nov. 1, 2020 after an extended illness.
Robert was born Nov. 11, 1953 to Melvin and Maggie Richardson in Anderson, IN. He graduated from Anderson High School and retired from Fishers Body, Marion, IN. Robert enjoyed fishing, playing cards, watching football and basketball games.
